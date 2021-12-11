Empowering captain, instilling fearless approach brought a positive outlook: PCB Chairman

LAHORE: Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja has congratulated the national men’s team on a successful two-month tour of the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh on which they won eight of the nine T20Is and two Tests, adding empowering Babar Azam has yielded the desired results and has brought consistency.

Pakistan, for the first time in history, won all group matches in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a semi-final berth, where they lost to eventual winners Australia following a thrilling contest. They then outclassed Bangladesh on their home in both the shortest and longest formats of the game, which also saw them gain 24 crucial ICC World Test Championship points.

“The Pakistan team has displayed wonderful cricket in Bangladesh, and I want to congratulate them for that,” Ramiz Raja said here on Friday. “In terms of cricket, Bangladesh is a tough destination, because they curate pitches on which they nullify and neutralise big sides. They have a firm grip on the spin department and they also play it very well.

“We must appreciate Pakistan for not losing the focus after the T20 World Cup and for their swift shift from the T20 to Test format. In the end, the results were outstanding. The dressing room atmosphere is good and everyone is playing for Pakistan in this side.

“People say that I am a catalyst for this positive change in the team, but I want to emphasise the fact that leadership matters.

When you empower a leader and give him confidence then he starts to own everything; from decisions, team, performances to disasters. He becomes brave! Because there is nobody challenging him. His position is stable and he gets clarity.

“I told Babar Azam and the team not to worry about results, especially before the India match. As I had said ‘I want to fix Pakistan cricket’s GPS’, it meant empowering the captain and instilling fearless cricket, which is why you are seeing a positive change in the team’s outlook.

“All the credit goes to this bunch as these people have to execute meticulously decision-making. Defeating Bangladesh was no mean task as they had defeated Australia and New Zealand.

We won the crucial Test championship points with a dramatic win in the last Test.

This is what Pakistan’s cricket is; they create drama, they have unlimited potential, but they only lack consistency. But, now, we are seeing them becoming consistent. We have a strong and challenging series coming up. I welcome West Indies to Pakistan, we have great form in T20Is and are a mid-tier team in the ODIs as we are ranked fifth. As a mid-tier team, you can do a lot of experimentation. And after the HBL PSL, we have Australia coming.”

Ramiz Raja also stated his desire to improve the quality of pitches at the grassroots, saying that school and club cricket are the most important elements in Pakistan cricket. He said: “We have a dearth of infrastructure and we need good pitches because unless you have good quality pitches in domestic cricket you will not see strong performances.

“My mission statement is to make Pakistan beat Australia in Australia, South Africa in South Africa and New Zealand in New Zealand, and replicate those conditions where batting and even bowling gets difficult. Bowling on a bouncy track is not an easy task, as you have to adjust your lengths accordingly.

“We want to make school and club cricket competitive as they are artery of cricket in the country. Our bowlers cannot bowl with spikes in these two formats, so I have spoken with the manufactures in the UK for hybrid pitches and we will lay a web of such wickets in the country.”

The PCB Chairman also unveiled his corporate vision to further strengthen Pakistan’s cricket product.

“My chairmanship will be based on three pillars – organisational excellence, commercial excellence and cricketing excellence. Unless these three pillars come together, you will not see the product. We want to build a strong product, backed by sponsors and we will try our best to get the backing of the government as well.”