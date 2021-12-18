PCB and PSL reach agreement on adding more players for tournament

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) has come to an agreement for allowing two additional players in the supplementary category for the seventh instalment of the tournament.

Although each franchise can select one international player, however, the agreement opens up the opportunity for the emerging talent within Pakistan to experience franchise cricket that would help them groom their skills, PCB said in a statement.

“Separately, this will also provide extra players to the teams, should they require for reasons beyond their control,” the PCB said.

The franchises will select two players during the Replacement Player Draft which will be held through a virtual conference on Jan 7, 2022.

Karachi Kings will have an opportunity to select their first of the two players, which will be followed by Lahore Qalanders, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi. The order has been decided through a random draw.

The second pick will be made through the reverse order format starting from Zalmi,l which will be followed by Sultans, Gladiators, United, Qalandars and Kings.

The HBL PSL season seven will kick off on January 27 and will conclude on February 27.

