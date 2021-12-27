PSL 2022: Fans curious about the new anthem

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 10:25 pm
PSL Tickets 2022

PSL Photo: File

KARACHI: The fans are eager to watch their beloved players in action during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven, the social media users have engulfed the internet with posts looking for details about the new anthem of the league.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that an opening ceremony on January 27 will be held.

However, defending champions Multan Sultans will take on hosts and 2020 champions Karachi Kings at the National Stadium at 7 pm.

Read More

7 hours ago
Butler returns to lead Heat over Magic

LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Butler returned from an eight-game injury absence to post a double-double...
8 hours ago
Rublev's Aussie Open prep disrupted by positive test for Covid

PARIS: Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev became the latest player to have...
8 hours ago
England face nervous wait as Covid threatens Ashes

MELBOURNE: England were nervously awaiting results of PCR tests after four Covid...
9 hours ago
Lloyd Pope eager to learn from Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan

Australia's sensational spinner Lloyd Pope is eager to learn from the Pakistani...
13 hours ago
England camp rocked by four Covid cases at Melbourne Ashes Test

MELBOURNE: England was rocked by a major Covid scare ahead of day...
23 hours ago
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track

LONDON: Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of...