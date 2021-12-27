PSL 2022: Fans curious about the new anthem

KARACHI: The fans are eager to watch their beloved players in action during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven, the social media users have engulfed the internet with posts looking for details about the new anthem of the league.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that an opening ceremony on January 27 will be held.

However, defending champions Multan Sultans will take on hosts and 2020 champions Karachi Kings at the National Stadium at 7 pm.