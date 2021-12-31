PSL 7: Franchises request PCB for adding six more players in platinum category
PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises seems unhappy with the quality of the players and have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for additional platinum category players.
As per the detail, the franchises are concerned that the quality of the players would affect the “image of the tournament.”
Responding to the franchises’ request, the PCB has said that they will “try their best” to attract top-quality players for the replacement draft — which is expected to take place through a virtual session on 7th January 2022.
The PCB has also talked over the possibility of including South Africa’s cricketers in PSL 7, bearing in mind the fact that the Mzansi Super League has been cancelled due to Covid-19 fears.
“We have no reservations about including South Africa’s players because we want the best cricketers to take part in the league. Six additional platinum players would be great for us,” the franchises told the PCB.
In the replacement draft, Karachi Kings will have the first pick, followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar.
The second picks will be as follows: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.
