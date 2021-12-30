PSL 7: Is PSL going to be cancelled?

KARACHI: The rising number of coronavirus cases of the Omicron variant has set alarm bells ringing at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition scheduled to start from 27th January.

The National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, had said that 75 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Pakistan, including 33 cases in Karachi where the first case was reported on 13th December, while Lahore reported 13 cases.

The bio-security of the PSL has become the biggest challenge for the body.

The PCB officials have hired the services of a foreign company for bio-security arraignments of PSL to prevent players and officials from the Omicron. The firm will be given complete powers to implement the SOPs.

PCB has decided that strict action will be taken against those players who will violate the SOPs. The PCB had already announced to book an entire hotel for participants of the league.

Different zones will be shaped in the hotel for the players and officials and no irrelevant individual will be allowed to enter the zones.

It is advised that the hotel staff will also be made part of the bio-secure bubble. They will not be allowed to go outside during the event.

Read More: HBL PSL TV broadcast rights see an increase of 50%

The proposal to quarantine foreign cricketers for more days is also under consideration, the sources added. It was decided that the stadium will be available to fans at 100% seating capacity to watch the PSL 7 matches, however, the final decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with the NCOC.

No plan B has been designed up till now if PSL cancelled in Pakistan for any reason, revealed a franchise official.

It is pertinent to mention here that PSL-6 was stopped in the middle due to COVID-19 in Karachi in March and the remaining matches of the PSL were played in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, PSL-5 had also been postponed due to the COVID-19.