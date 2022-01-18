Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 01:39 pm

Australia to strengthen their pace attack for Pakistan tour

Image Courtesy: CA

After defeating England 4-0 in the Ashes series, Pat Cummins-led Australia will now prepare themselves for the Pakistan tour. The Kangaroos will be visiting Pakistan for the first time since 1998.

Australia is looking forward to strengthening their pace attack.

Security clearance has already been concluded which included officials from CA‘s security council visiting Pakistan and assessing the overall security measures.

Normally, pitches of the sub-continent are spin-friendly. However, based on the facts and Bazid Khan’s expert assessment, the pacers will play a critical role, perhaps even more so than the spinners.

“We don’t have a great deal of information on what sort of wickets to expect,” chief selector George Bailey told ABC Tasmania.

“We’ve looked at a lot of their first-class cricket. Maybe counterintuitively, it seems to favour fast bowling. Pakistan do have a wealth of strong fast bowlers,” he added.

“A lot of our subcontinent experience has led to thinking that the spin is going to be quite handy too. We’re covering all bases and taking a couple of spinners and a bevvy of fast bowlers just to make sure whatever conditions we do get, we’re able to adapt,” Bailey concluded.

Read more: Usman Khawaja feels that Australia’s tour of Pakistan will inspire young Pakistanis

The tour of Pakistan will be Australia’s first away tour since Ashes 2019. Also, the tours of South Africa and Bangladesh were cancelled amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

