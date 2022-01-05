BBL 11: Mohammad Hasnain ruled out of BBL 2021-22

Mohammad Hasnain of Thunder bowls during the match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Sydney Showground Stadium, on January 02, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Izhar Khan /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BBL 11: Pakistani speedster Mohammad Hasnain has been ruled out of Sydney Thunder’s next game against Perth Scorchers tomorrow in Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22, due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

Hasnain, who joined Sydney earlier this season for his first BBL, was instrumental in the team’s success in the previous encounter, picking up three wickets in four overs while conceding only 20 runs.

After being in and out of Pakistan’s national team, Hasnain’s triple-wicket maiden set him up for a tremendous roar on the international scene.

Hasnain made history by being the first bowler in BBL history to take three wickets in their first over.

Hasnain’s grit on the field will be missed by the Sydney Thunder, who will be forced to leave him out of the squad.

“Pace bowler Muhammad Hasnain who took three wickets in the first over of his BBL debut during Thunder’s last win over Adelaide is unavailable for the match against Perth due to Queensland border restrictions,” Sydney Thunder said in a press release. “The 21-year-old is preparing to join the squad when it arrives in Melbourne later this week.”