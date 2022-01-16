Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

16th Jan, 2022. 10:45 am

Crowd capacity restricted to 50 per cent during Australian Open

Face masks will also be mandatory at the opening Grand Slam of the year

australian open

A general view of a court at Melbourne Park ahead of the first tennis Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne on January 13, 2022, after it was announced crowds would be capped at 50 percent capacity as Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations continue to rise. (Photo: AFP)

Crowds at the troubled Australian Open will be capped at 50 per cent capacity as Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations continue to rise in Melbourne, announced Thursday.

Face masks will also be mandatory at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts on Monday, except when eating or drinking, and spectators must socially distance themselves while indoors.

“These updates to arrangements for the Australian Open will mean that fans, players and the workforce can look forward to a terrific Covid-safe event,” Victoria state tourism minister Jaala Pulford said in a statement.

A similar cap was in place during last year’s tournament at the sprawling Melbourne Park complex, before a snap five-day lockdown in the city to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and saw spectators banned.

Matches continued in empty stadiums and fans were eventually allowed back in reduced numbers at what was the first Covid-era Grand Slam to welcome large groups of spectators.

All staff and players at the Australian Open must be vaccinated against coronavirus and while the vast majority are, world number one Novak Djokovic is not, sparking a global incident.

The world number one arrived in Australia a week ago claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive PCR test result on December 16.

Read more: Djokovic admits ‘errors’ as he fights to avoid Australian deportation

Border agents rejected his exemption saying a recent infection was an insufficient reason, tore up his visa and placed him in a detention centre.

But the vaccine-sceptic Djokovic’s high-powered legal team dramatically overturned the visa decision in court on Monday on a procedural matter related to his airport interview.

Read More

57 mins ago
Reasons behind hockey players’ drought in Karachi

There was a time when the metropolitan city of the country, Karachi,...
1 hour ago
Talha Bin Azhar on mission to bring glory in motorsports for Pakistan

In a cricket-crazy nation like Pakistan, athletes participating in other sports always...
2 hours ago
Umaid Asif’s journey from teaching mathematics to becoming astute cricketer

After teaching mathematics to A Levels students, Umaid Asif used to rush...
2 hours ago
Cricket’s constant change

For a sport that for decades held on to its traditions like...
16 hours ago
Breaking News Live: Virat Kohli has stepped down as Indian Test Captain

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test captaincy on Saturday. With 40...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Which Player has scored the highest runs in a PSL match?

PSl 7: Throughout the last six editions of the Pakistan Super League...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Psychedelic Prodigy
2 mins ago
The Psychedelic Prodigy of Our Era

Unfiltered and always true to form, this woman has done it all;...
Orange Line
2 mins ago
Orange Line — epitome of Pak-China friendship

ISLAMABAD: A familiar broadcast sound from the Dera Gujran station reminded Mohammad...
PTCL
3 mins ago
PTCL Group wins award in five categories

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of its forward-looking human resource practices and work culture,...
smith
12 mins ago
Smith not expecting anything of himself after PGA win

Cameron Smith isn't boosting his expectations for 2022 after winning the PGA...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600