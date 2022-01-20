Haris Rauf reveals how he got MS Dhoni’s shirt

On his official Twitter account, Pakistan's express fast bowler Haris Rauf recently posted a handful of photos of former Indian captain MS Dhoni's shirt.

Rauf thanked and praised Dhoni for presenting him with a signed Chennai Super Kings jersey from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Haris Rauf’s fans were overjoyed by the gesture, but they were intrigued as to how their star player obtained the former Indian captain’s shirt.

Rauf revealed the complete scenario, claiming that MS Dhoni personally gave him the shirt.

In Sydney, he met some Indian players, including Dhoni, he said. Later, he claimed, he had another chance to meet with them during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“When I talked to him (Dhoni) I asked for his shirt and he said that he will provide it where ever he goes,” Haris Rauf said.

Russel Radhakrishnan, Dhoni’s IPL team manager, flew to Australia to give the “present” from Dhoni, he said.

On January 7, the bowler tweeted about the thrill and satisfaction he felt upon receiving MS Dhoni’s shirt.

