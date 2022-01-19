Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 05:06 pm

ICC declares Babar Azam captain of the ICC T20I Team of the Year

Image Courtesy: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday revealed the eleven players who were considered for the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam was named captain of the team.

Some of the rising stars of the national team also made it to the team including wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Here is a brief look at the national players who made it to the Team of the Year.

Babar Azam

The 27-year-old displayed his stellar performance in the shortest format of the game in 2021 with ending the ICC T20 World Cup’s leading run-scorer.

Babar played 29 T20I matches throughout the year and scored 939 runs at an average of 37.56 including a century and nine half-centuries.

Mohammad Rizwan

The wicketkeeper-natter ruled 2021 with the most runs in the T20Is. He piled up 1,326 runs in just 29 matches at an average of 73.66.

Among the top run-scorers in the T20 World Cup, Rizwan was the third-highest scorer.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan bowling sensation had a memorable year, particularly in the shortest version of the game. Afridi took 23 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 26.04 and an economy of 7.86, extracting excellent movement with the new ball and reversing it with the old.

