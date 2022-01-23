‘India vs Pakistan is the biggest game’, says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has compared the India-Pakistan clash with the Ashes.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has compared the India-Pakistan clash with the Ashes.

According to Vaughan, the India-Pakistan match is always the biggest cricket match.

“I think, we being England and Australia ex-players, we all kind of think of the Ashes as the biggest game in world cricket, it’s not! India vs Pakistan is the biggest game,” Vaughan said on a Star Sports show.

The 47-year-old also stated that he is excited to see India perform under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

“Looking forward to Rohit Sharma being the captain, probably the first time he’s going to be under real pressure. It’s going to be an epic event,” he added.

On October 23, the arch-rival Pakistan and India will face off in the first match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.