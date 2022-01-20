Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk

21st Jan, 2022. 12:50 am

Mark Boucher faces charges which could lead to dismissal

Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed on Thursday that South African head coach Mark Boucher is facing allegations that might lead to his removal.

Mark Boucher

A senior lawyer, Advocate Terry Motau, has been appointed to preside over a disciplinary hearing regarding claims of wrongdoing against the coach, according to the CSA.

The allegations come as Boucher’s team prepares to play India in a high-profile series of matches.

Last week, South Africa won the first of three one-day internationals in Paarl, completing a Test series victory.

The charges against the 45-year-old former South African international wicketkeeper come after hearings investigating discrimination in cricket last year.

Former teammate Paul Adams accused Boucher of leading a song with racially disparaging language in post-match talks.

“CSA confirms that a charge sheet, containing both the disciplinary charges against Mr Boucher, as well as his rights, was provided to him on January 17,” CSA said.

“The upcoming inquiry will also consider concerns and allegations that arose following the resignation of former assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe.”

In August 2019, Nkwe was named temporary team director – effectively the head coach – and led the squad to India for a Test series.

Director of cricket Graeme Smith, on the other hand, named Boucher as head coach in December of the same year, with Nkwe as his assistant.

Nkwe was “devastated” when he was essentially demoted, according to the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) proceedings when Adams made his claims against Boucher.

Last August, Nkwe quit due to a poor working environment.

On Wednesday, Boucher and Motau will meet to set a schedule for the proceedings.

The chair of the SJN hearings, Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, said he couldn’t make “clear findings” and suggested that more steps be taken.

“The Board was obligated to institute further formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the SJN report, and this is the first of these processes.

“While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise.”

Journalists received a WhatsApp message from CSA that indicated Boucher and Smith had been suspended, but the message was quickly erased and replaced with a message regarding Motau’s appointment.

The statement did not change.

When contacted for comment, a CSA spokesperson stated that the initial heading was sent out in error and that no suspensions had occurred.

“The heading was incorrect and does not reflect the content of the statement,” he said.

