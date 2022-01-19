Mohammad Rizwan vs Sarfaraz Ahmed: Who will rule in PSL 7?

Pakistan has a lengthy history of cricket and has produced multiple world-class wicketkeepers over the years. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), their athleticism and outstanding glove work have left a lasting influence on the game and garnered them worldwide acclaim.

Once again, two of Pakistan’s top current wicketkeeper-batters will lead their sides in the Pakistan Super League, with the Sultans of Multan led by Mohammad Rizwan and the Gladiators of Quetta led by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Rizwan had an outstanding 2021, according to PCB. He made history by becoming the first batter in T20I history to score over 1,000 runs in a calendar year, hitting 1,326 runs at an astounding average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89.

He hit 119 fours and 42 maximums that year, the highest by any international batter, while also scoring his first century and 12 half-centuries. As a result of his exceptional run, he was crowned the PCB’s Most Valuable Cricketer and T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

He joined the Sultans’ camp in 2021 and quickly earned a reputation for himself by leading them to their first championship, according to PCB.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz has led Pakistan’s T20 revolution, leading the team to series victories and the top rank in the ICC T20I Team Rankings. He is the league’s only player to have led his franchise since the league’s inception, owing to his remarkable record at the helm for both Pakistan and the Quetta Gladiators. He has the tournament’s seventh-most runs (1,189 at 31.28 with a strike rate of 128.26).

Multan Sultans debuted in the PSL in 2018. After struggling to establish themselves in their first two seasons, the Sultans made a name for themselves as a force in 2020, the first time an entire edition of the tournament was held in Pakistan, when they finished the group stage as the best side, with six wins, the most of any team, from eight completed matches, according to PCB.

Last season, Rizwan led the Sultans to their first PSL triumph with a thrilling final victory over Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi.

Their performances in the past two editions fell short of the standards established by their and the league’s supporters, and the Sarfaraz-led team will be eager to restore their fortunes when the seventh HBL PSL kicks off on 27 January in Karachi, it added.

The Multan Sultans and the Quetta Gladiators have met seven times, with the latter winning four of those encounters. They will meet on the 31st of January and the 18th of February.

“The PSL has proved to be an exceptional platform in unveiling the national talent and Quetta Gladiators have been blessed to have extraordinary youngsters. It has been a delightful experience to lead Quetta Gladiators for the last six years. There have been ups and downs, but the team has stuck together in tough times and every player has backed each other,” says Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed:.

“Multan Sultans have been on a roll in the last two seasons, but I am sure we will be able to stop them in PSL 7. They emerged as an attacking and modern-day cricketing unit under Rizwan, who continues to score runs and do wonders for whoever he plays. He is a great addition to Pakistan cricket and his stratospheric 2021 has made each and every Pakistani proud,” he said.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan made the following statement: “I joined the Sultans’ camp last year and it has been a great experience to work with such an exciting bunch of cricketers. It is certainly a huge responsibility to lead a side like Multan Sultans, but the effort that everyone, from the players to support staff, put in make my job easy. I am eager to do well in this season and stretch my last year’s form.

“Quetta Gladiators are a tough side and they can defeat any team. We have immense respect for them and are looking forward to play them.

