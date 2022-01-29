Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 07:29 pm

Multan Sultans chase down mammoth 207 against Lahore Qalandars Amid Khushdil’s heroics

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans won their second consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 match after chasing down a mammoth 207-run target in 19.4 overs against Lahore Qalandars, with to fifties by Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan and strikes in the final over by Khushdil Shah against Harris Rauf.

In pursuit of 207, Rizwan and Masood delivered a stunning 150-run stand. Rizwan scored 69 and Masood 83, while Khushdil’s explosive 18 runs off four balls propels Sultans to a dramatic victory.

Lahore Qalandars scored 206 runs for the loss of five wickets at the end of 20 overs, thanks to opener Fakhar Zama’s blistering 76-run knock off just 35 balls in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 match against Multan Sultans at National Stadium in Karachi.

Aside with Fakhar, Karman Ghulam’s 43 runs and quick cameos from other batters enabled Qalandars set a difficult job of chasing 207 runs for Sultans.

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi in the second match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in their second encounter of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League today.

After easily defeating Karachi Kings in their first encounter, the Sultans will take the field in great spirits against the fearsome Lahore Qalandars.

