PCB ensures safe and secure tour for visiting team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) are in talks with each other over the decision of the venues for the upcoming Test series as a part of Australia’s tour of Pakistan in March, as reported by the Sunday Morning Herald.

The red-ball cricket will be played on the pitches of Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. However, the publication reported, “negotiations are continuing with the [PCB] about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons.”

The Kangaroos will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years,

Both teams will come face to face in the first test match scheduled to start on March 3 at the National Stadium, Karachi. The second test match will be played between March 12-16 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The third and the final Test match will be played under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore between March 21-25.

The Aussies are still concerned over touring Pakistan, but the successful tour of the West Indies to Pakistan elevated their hopes.

“The tour will be made as short as feasibly possible given the bowlers will need to get their workloads up for the Test series, which begins on March 3,” the publication reported.

The publication further added that Australian seamer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the tour and a preliminary squad will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the PCB in a statement said that the matches between the two sides will be played on three different venues; Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi; instead of one single venue.

The board assured that all the necessary preparations for a safe and secure tour for the visiting team are under process.

Read more: Entire Pakistan is ready to host Australia, says Mohammad Rizwan

Furthermore, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will also decide on the crowd limitations ahead of the series.