Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:22 pm

PCB ensures safe and secure tour for visiting team

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:22 pm
pcb

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) are in talks with each other over the decision of the venues for the upcoming Test series as a part of Australia’s tour of Pakistan in March, as reported by the Sunday Morning Herald.

The red-ball cricket will be played on the pitches of Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. However, the publication reported, “negotiations are continuing with the [PCB] about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons.”

The Kangaroos will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years,

Both teams will come face to face in the first test match scheduled to start on March 3 at the National Stadium, Karachi. The second test match will be played between March 12-16 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The third and the final Test match will be played under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore between March 21-25.

The Aussies are still concerned over touring Pakistan, but the successful tour of the West Indies to Pakistan elevated their hopes.

“The tour will be made as short as feasibly possible given the bowlers will need to get their workloads up for the Test series, which begins on March 3,” the publication reported.

The publication further added that Australian seamer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the tour and a preliminary squad will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the PCB in a statement said that the matches between the two sides will be played on three different venues; Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi; instead of one single venue.

The board assured that all the necessary preparations for a safe and secure tour for the visiting team are under process.

Read more: Entire Pakistan is ready to host Australia, says Mohammad Rizwan

Furthermore, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will also decide on the crowd limitations ahead of the series.

Read More

13 hours ago
PSL 7: Jason Roy says, 'I am going to help the Gladiators in the best way I can'

PSL 7: Jason Roy, the England opening batsman, believes the Quetta Gladiators...
17 hours ago
PSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

PSL 2022 Schedule – PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE SCHEDULE 2022 The PSL 2022,...
17 hours ago
Ali Zafar trends on Twitter As PSL 7 Anthem Released

Singer-actor Ali Zafar trends on Twitter as the PSL 7 anthem “Agay...
18 hours ago
PSL 2022: PSL 7 Anthem “Agay Dekh” Featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig is OUT NOW

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) ...
19 hours ago
PSL 7: will come up with different plan for PSL 2022, says Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans are the incumbent HBL Pakistan Super League...
20 hours ago
PSL 7: Who has most catches in history of PSL?

PSL 7: Since its start in 2016, the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

ericsson
7 mins ago
Ericsson profits soar despite China trouble

STOCKHOLM: Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson on Tuesday said its net profit soared...
16 mins ago
LHC declines petition against closure of marriage halls amid rising Covid cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declined the petition of...
myanmar
22 mins ago
Myanmar reports 37 more Omicron cases

ANGON - Myanmar recorded 37 more COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant...
31 mins ago
Soha Khan, Kunal celebrate seven years of togetherness

Celebrity couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating seven years...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement