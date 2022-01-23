Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 06:12 pm

PSL 2022: A Sneak Peek at the PSL 7 anthem

PSL 7 anthem

PSL 2022: A Sneak Peek at the PSL 7 anthem

The teaser for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem is finally out on TikTok

Abdullah Siddiqui produced and composed the anthem, sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

According to BOL News, the first lines are: “Hath hawa mai uthalay, dilon ka hosla barhalay, shoor zara tu machalay.”

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the song’s concept is encouraging and motivational, with the words and music targeted at elevating the spirits of fans and the nation as the world faces difficult and hard times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

@thepsl

Agay dekh. #HBLPSL7 Anthem teaser. #AgayDekh #LevelHai #khelegapakistan

♬ original sound – The PSL official

This will be Aslam’s first time performing the PCB’s signature event song, while Aima was included in last year’s big hit “Groove Mera.”

Atif Aslam is a well-known Pakistani singer who has recorded multiple chart-topping songs for both the local and international film industries. The government of Pakistan bestowed on him the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (medal of distinction) in 2008, and he has earned over 50 more accolades from both within and outside Pakistan.

Baig is one of Pakistan’s most well-known female singers. She has had a number of hits and received local and international honours during the last seven years.

“Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for every musician,” Abdullah said of the occasion. “I’m incredibly honoured and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year.”

“Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are unquestionably the greatest, and it’s been a pleasure to work with them.” “I can’t wait for fans to hear what we’ve come up with,” he continued.

“We attempted to develop a song that represents the spirit of the game in a significant way, while yet being really fun and catchy,” the producer added.

