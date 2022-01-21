Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 12:08 am

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: The Lahore Qalandars will be determined to improve on their previous performance and reach the playoffs for only the second time in their existence. Lahore has finished below the top four in five of the six Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons, making them the worst-performing franchise in the league's history.

For the seventh season of the PSL, Lahore is set to change its captain, with Pakistan’s best left-arm bowler, Shaheen Afridi, the most likely choice to replace Sohail Akhtar. This will be a welcome move for Lahore, as it will allow them to pick a balanced squad for the PSL 2022 season.

On January 29, Qalandars will play Multan Sultans at National Stadium Karachi in their first match of the season. On February 21, they will play Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in their last group stage match. In the PSL group stage, Lahore will face arch-rivals Karachi Kings twice, once in Karachi and once in Lahore. On the 30th of January and the 18th of February, the two teams will meet off.

Lahore Qalandars PSL 7 Schedule

Karachi

Sat 29 Jan – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – 2 pm – National Stadium

Sun 30 Jan – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium

Wed 2 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 5 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – 2 pm – National Stadium

Mon 7 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Fri 11 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 13 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 18 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – 8 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sat 19 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Mon 21 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

For PSL 7 Fixtures – Click Here

