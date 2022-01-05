PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi to reveal their kit tonight

05th Jan, 2022. 03:57 pm
Zalmi

Pakistan Super League is around the corner and now Peshawar Zalmi has made an announcement on its Twitter account that they will be unveiling their kit at 8 pm tonight.

“Zalmi Fans! The wait is almost over. Playing Kit Reveal at 8 PM tonight,” read the Tweet which accompanied a video trailer.

Star players Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal and some of the other players of the team were featured in the video.

The Zalmi had announced their final squad for the tournament during the seventh instalment of the PSL players draft.

The tournament will kick-off at the National Stadium, Karachi with its first leg from January 27 to February 7 and the second leg, including play-offs, from February 10-27 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The first match will be played between Karachi Kings and defending champions Multan Sultans under the lights of the National Stadium.

