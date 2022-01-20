Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 07:11 pm

PSL 2022 Tickets – How to buy PSL 2022 Tickets Online?

psl 7 tickets

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) will begin on January 27, 2022, and cricket fans in Karachi and Lahore are looking to purchase PSL 7 tickets to watch the tournament live. PSL 2022 Tickets are currently on sale online, allowing cricket fans to purchase them from the convenience of their own homes.

How to buy PSL 2022 Tickets Online?

PSL 7 tickets are available to buy online through Bookme.pk.

Bookme has been appointed ticketing partners for the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 7 which commences at the National Stadium Karachi from Saturday, 20 January.

Also readPSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

PSL 2022 Ticket prices

The tickets are divided into four categories:

  • Green, Red, Blue and Yellow depending on the league matches and playoffs.
  • The costliest ticket is Rs 5,000 and the minimum price is Rs 500.
  • The VIP tickets will cost up to Rs 5,000, first-class up to – Rs 4,000, premium up to – Rs 3,000

PSL 2022 Tickets are available at designated M&P outlets / stores, the list are given below:

Ticket Categories (Enclosures)

National Stadium – Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad (VIP enclosure), Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (premium enclosure), Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (first-class enclosures), and Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure)

Gaddafi Stadium – Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP enclosure), Rajas and Saeed Anwar (premium enclosure), Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (first-class enclosure) and Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure).

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

