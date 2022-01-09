Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 06:53 pm

PSL 7: CSA has refused to issue NOCs to centrally contracted South African cricketers for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 has been dealt a blow, as top South African centrally contracted players will miss the PSL after Cricket South Africa (CSA) denied them non-objection certificates (NOCs) due to international and domestic commitments.

Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith wants players to prioritise domestic competitions Getty Images

Due to the CSA's reluctance, not a single South African players was selected in the just conducted PSL 2022 mini-draft.

“It is true that contracted members of the proteas team had their NOCs for the Pakistan Super League, were refused due to the Proteas international schedule and domestic competitions which must always be prioritized.” Graeme Smith, the CSA’s Director of Cricket, told ESPNcricinfo

“With an away tour to New Zealand and a home tour against Bangladesh, our contracted players have to be available for their national team duties first and foremost. The same applies with regard to our domestic franchise tournaments which will be starting up soon,”

“If and when opportunities in other international T20 tournaments arise and the timings and fixtures do not clash with our own, CSA will happily approve NOCs, as we have always done in the past.”

It’s worth noting that this CSA guideline does not apply to players selected in the PSL draught last month, hence players like Imran Tahir and Rilee Rossouw will compete in the PSL 7.

Due to the CSA’s reluctance, not a single South African players was selected in the just conducted PSL 2022 mini-draft.                                   

