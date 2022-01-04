PSL 7: Ramiz Raja reviews the situation in Karachi for PSL 2022

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja presided over a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the forthcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The first phase of PSL 7 is set to begin in Karachi on 27th January 2022.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from the Sindh government, district administration, police, and the National Stadium.

Ramiz Raja met with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Lahore on 1st January to discuss arrangements for PSL 7.

PM Imran Khan granted his approval for the development of a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Islamabad at the meeting.

The PM offered in-principle approval for the construction of a cricket stadium in Islamabad, according to the information, and urged the Ramiz Raja to use all available resources to complete the project as quickly as feasible.

When contacted, Ramiz Raja stated that every attempt would be made to finish the stadium by 2025, allowing Pakistan to host Champions Trophy matches at the newly constructed venue.