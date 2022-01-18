PSL 7: Ranjan Madugalle to be a referee of PSL 2022, PCB official confirms

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) marquee tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 will be staged in Karachi from 27 January to 7 February and again in Lahore from 10 February to 27 February, will see International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle make his PSL debut.

From 1979 until 1988, Madugalle represented Sri Lanka in 21 Tests and 63 One-Day Internationals, as well as 125 Twenty20 Internationals as a referee. He has also refereed 201 Tests and 370 One-Day Internationals since joining the ICC’s elite team of match referees in 1993.

Madugalle has been a frequent visitor to Pakistan on international duties, most recently in January 2020 for three Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh.

The high-profile encounter between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, which will be contested in Karachi on Sunday, January 30th, will be Madugalle’s debut match in the tournament. Madugalle will command the Playing Control Team for this match, which will include on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough, third umpire Faisal Afridi, and third umpire Imran Jawed (fourth umpire).

Madugalle will take part in nine of the preliminary round’s 30 matches, and his participation is expected to help and assist Pakistan’s aspiring umpires and match referees.

Madugalle will be joined by Roshan Mahanama, a former teammate who has previously worked as a referee in the HBL PSL.

Mahanama will also serve as a referee for nine games, including the tournament opening on January 27 against Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. On-field umpires will be Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth, with third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Imran Jawed.

Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Javed Malik from the PCB’s elite team of match referees will be the other three event match referees.

Apart from the ICC’s elite panel of umpires Aleem Dar, Michael Gough, and Richard Illingworth, local umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza, and Waleed Yaqub will share umpiring responsibilities. They’re all members of the PCB’s top umpire panel.

Match referees (5): Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Javed Malik, Ranjan Madugalle and Roshan Mahanama.

Umpires (12) – Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Michael Gough, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz, Richard Illingworth, Shozab Raza and Waleed Yaqub

Umpire and match referee appointments (Matches from 27 Jan-7 Feb to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi; matches from 10-21 Feb to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium)

27 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans. Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

28 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi. Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

29 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars. Ahsan Raza and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee); Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators. Michael Gough and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

30 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee); Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars. Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

31 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama ( match referee)

1 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans. Shozab Raza and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

2 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars. Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

3 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United. Faisal Afridi and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

4 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi. Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

5 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars. Michael Gough and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpire), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee); Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans. Richard Illingworth and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

6 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United. Ahsan Raza and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

7 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars. Aleem Dar and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

10 Feb- Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi. Ahsan Raza and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

11 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans. Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

12 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators. Faisal Afridi and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

13 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee). Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators. Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

14 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings. Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

15 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators. Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

16 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings. Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

17 Feb – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi. Ahsan Raza and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

18 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee); Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings. Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

19 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United. Rashid Riaz and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Waleed Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee); Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United. Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

21 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi. Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

Umpire and match referee appointments for the following play-offs will be announced closer to match (all matches to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium):

23 Feb – Qualifier (1 vs 2)

24 Feb – Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

25 Feb – Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1)

27 Feb – (Qualifier v Eliminator 2) Final