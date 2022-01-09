Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 09:27 pm

PSL 7: Teams are strengthening their teams in preparation for PSL 2022

PSL 7: All teams have strengthened their squads for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 by calling in supplementary players and partial replacements.

The event is scheduled to start on 27th January at Karachi’s National Stadium. On 27th February, the final will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Picks

Islamabad United

In supplementary round: Musa Khan and Zahir Khan (Silver).

In replacement round: Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) in place of Zeesham Zameer

Karachi Kings

In supplementary round: Sahibzada Farhan and Jordan Thompson (both Silver).

In replacement round: Mohammad Taha Khan (Emerging) in place of Qasim Akram. Reserved their pick for Tom Abell.

Lahore Qalandars

In supplementary round: Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Akif Javed (both Silver).

In replacement round: Ben Dunk (Gold) in place of Phil Salt

Multan Sultans

In supplementary round: David Willey (Diamond), Rizwan Hussain (Silver).

In replacement round: Johnson Charles for Johnson Charles and Dominic Drakes (both Silver) for Rovman Powell

Peshawar Zalmi

In supplementary round: Mohammad Umer (Emerging). Reserved their replacement pick

Quetta Gladiators

In supplementary round: Ghulam Mudassar (Emerging).

In replacement round: Luke Wood in for Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Smeed in for James Vince and Ali Imran (all Silver) in for Noor Ahmad, Shimron Hetmyer (Diamond) in for Jason Roy

© PCB

