Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 08:01 pm

PSL 7: ‘The way PCB has set the protocols, hopefully the event will go smoothly,’ says Shadab Khan

PSL 7: Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United, says the coronavirus has caused many obstacles in recent years, but he has faith in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s protocols and is hopeful that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 will go smoothly.

Shadab Khan

“Yes, it is very difficult these days because of the challenges posed by coronavirus,” said Shadab Khan. “There were a lot of covid cases there but they still continued their tournament and hopefully the way PCB has set the protocols. InshAllah the PSL will go on smoothly.

When asked about the team lineup, Shadab stated there had been a few changes and seemed confident that Islamabad will win the championship.

“We have tried to stick with the same combination but unfortunately you can only retain eight players. There have been a few changes but we have tried to stick with the same combination. Alhamdullilah we have the same side and we did extremely well in the last season.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get over the last step but we will try to reach the final and lift the trophy.”

Playing against the same players, according to United’s captain, may be difficult because they already know each other’s skills and limitations.

“I don’t think it is that difficult, as professionals you have to adapt. In the Pakistan side, we play together but you when we are practicing, we go against each other.

“And our domestic matches, we are playing against each other so it is not difficult. It is challenging though, since we play against each other and the batters have already faced me in the nets etc.”

