Sarfaraz Ahmed: I enjoy healthy competition with Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan’s former captain, has dismissed reports of a feud between him and Mohammad Rizwan, claiming that the two wicketkeepers are in a good rivalry.

During an interview, the 34-year-old said. “I don’t think there is a tie between us; I think it’s a competition, and it’s a good thing to compete.”

Sarfaraz also praised Rizwan’s incredible current performance, saying he gets motivation from him as a competitor.

“I think that is the beauty of the competition, if your competitor does well then it also motivates you to do even better. It’s a healthy competition for me and I am enjoying it,” he added.

Sarfaraz went on to state that he has placed Rizwan’s world record as the standard, and that if given the chance, he would want to beat it.

Quetta’s captain is pleased with the team he has selected for PSL 7 and is confident that his side will perform well.

“I believe the acquisition of foreign players is critical because, because of the pandemic, it is becoming quite difficult to obtain the services of players for the entire season, and I believe this factor affected us last season when our go-to players were unable to blend into the team,” he concluded.

