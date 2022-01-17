Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 12:40 am

Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani for enlightening the sense of the game in interior Sindh.

The 23-year-old, who hails from a village near Larkana, has made a name for himself in Pakistani cricket following outstanding performances in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ramiz hailed ‘inspiring’ Dahani for making cricket popular in Sindh during the ‘PCB Honours Its Heroes and Stars’ ceremony.

“Dahani is an inspiration and icon for young cricketers in interior Sindh. He made cricket popular in an area where the game was not well known,” Ramiz said.

“Thank you so much because now youngsters of Sindh want to play cricket because of you,” he added.

On a lighter note, Ramiz Raja joked that if he keeps playing like this, he might win the Sindh poll as well.

In an event held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, PCB honoured the T20 World Cup squad and other star performances of the year 2021.

