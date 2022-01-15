Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 06:29 pm

Breaking News Live: Virat Kohli has stepped down as Indian Test Captain

virat kohli

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test captaincy on Saturday. With 40 victories, he is the most successful captain in India’s history.

In an instagram post, Kohli mentioned that he has given 120 per cent everytime while captaining India. He wrote on instagram ”

“It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the righ direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now,” said in a statement released on Twitter.

There have been many ups and also some downs along th journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to mv team.

I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity t lead my country for such a long period of time and mor importantly to all the teammates who bought into th vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey s memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the suppor group who were the engine behind this vehicle that move us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life.

Lastly, a big thank vou to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.”

 

Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India’s Test team, less than three months after deciding to step down as leader of the T20I and ODI teams.

 

