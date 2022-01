‘Wasim Akram is the most difficult bowler I have ever faced’, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin, a former India batsman, has ranked Pakistan's great pacer Wasim Akram as the most challenging bowler he has ever faced in his career.

On Twitter, Azharuddin had an online interactive session in which he answered various queries posed by users.

Shiraz Hassan, a journalist, questioned Azharuddin,”Who is the most difficult bowler you ever faced? And one from Pakistan?”

“Wasim Akram is the most tough bowler I have ever faced,” he replied.

Who is the most difficult bowler you ever faced? And one from Pakistan? — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) January 22, 2022