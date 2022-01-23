Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 12:29 am

‘We have tried to sort out our middle order and bowling’, Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, the captain of the Lahore Qalandars, believes his team has worked hard to correct a few flaws in the middle order and bowling for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Shaheen Afridi

In an interview, Shaheen Afridi said he was looking forward to seeing good performances from his men now that he has been named captain of the Lahore Qalandars, replacing Sohail Akhtar.

“The shortcomings, we have tried to fill them up. We have tried to sort out our middle order and bowling and come up with a better team combination. We have some good players and will hopefully get good performance out of them and win the trophy this time around,” Shaheen Afridi said.

“It is always a good match,” said Shaheen when asked about the contest with Karachi Kings. “I have a rivalry with Babar as well. We always try to play good cricket so that the people watching it enjoy the game.

“And obviously when good players go up against each other, there will be a good competition.”

“Before the start of the match, there is this strange hype,” he said about the clash with India in T20 World Cup.

“Cricket lovers are always waiting for this match. So I always wanted to give my best whenever I play against them. And before the game, I talked to Shahid bhai as well that what can I do since this is a big match.

“He guided me well and told me to give my best. I had a lot of self belief as well that I can peform well.”

