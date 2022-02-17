Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

HBL PSL 7 playoffs, final tickets now available online

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:58 pm
psl

HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition is now reaching its climax with a few more matches remaining. The playoffs will kick off one week from now at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, while the final is staged on Feb 27.

So far, defending champions Multan Sultans are leading the points table and will likely make it to the playoffs. Following them, Lahore Qalanders only need one more win to secure their spot for the playoffs.

Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are trying hard to secure the third and fourth spots for playoffs while Karachi Kings is out of the tournament after losing consecutive eight matches.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the playoffs and the final are now live. Fans can grab them online by visiting http://bookme.pk.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement over the PSL official Twitter account which said: “The wait is over! Grab your tickets now for the playoffs & the final of the #HBLPSL7.”

It is to be noted that from today’s matches, 100% spectators capacity is allowed at the stadium.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

3 hours ago
Wasim Akram opens up about his talk with Babar

Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram started trending on Twitter after a video...
4 hours ago
New Zealand dominates day one after Henry downs seven

On day one of the first Test in Christchurch, New Zealand overpowered...
6 hours ago
Islamabad United announces replacement for Alex Hales

Islamabad United has announced Nasir Nawaz as a temporary replacement for Alex...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Ahsan Ali back back in Quetta Gladiators squad

PSL 7: Due to a thumb injury, Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahsan Ali...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood withdrew from ongoing PSL 2022

PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood of the Peshawar Zalmi has withdrawn from the...
18 hours ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Andrew
3 mins ago
What is the source of Andrew’s funds? How the Queen’s bailout may end up costing taxpayers

So Prince Andrew has finally paid off Virginia Giuffre, rumoured to have...
5 mins ago
Pete Davidson makes a comeback to social media after the year 2018

Pete Davidson has been in the news for two reasons: first, his...
Meghan
8 mins ago
Despite the Duchess’s reservations about travelling, Harry and Meghan may attend Charles’ coronation

Despite their withdrawal from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may...
16 mins ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya photographed while holding hands

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not just fan favorites for Spider-Man and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600