Netball: Pakistan’s latest hope to bag SAF Games gold on home soil

The next edition of the event will be organised in 2023

Pakistan will host the South Asian (SAF) Games after 18 years as the 14th edition of the event is scheduled to be held during March next year. The country previously hosted the multi-nation event in Islamabad back in 2004.

Athletes from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives will feature in the event.

In the history of the event, India secured the first position in all the previous 13 editions with 311 medals in just the last instalment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have secured the second position seven times while they have ranked third four times.

However, the country’s performance in the last two games has not been up to the mark where they failed to finish in the second position.

The country finished at the third spot with 16 Gold medals in the 2016 edition in India and managed to win 32 Gold in Nepal but ranked fourth in 2019.

In pursuit of two Gold medals

In view of the declining graph of Pakistan’s performance in the SAF Games, the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arain maintained that by including the sport in the event, the country will have an opportunity to win two more gold medals.

Talking to Bol News, Arain said that the PNF has appealed to the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza to include netball in the SAF Games 2023.

“International Netball Federation and Asian Netball Federation have also recommended in a letter to IPC regarding the inclusion of netball in the South Asian Games. They have also offered their full support during the games,” he said.

Netball is affiliated with the Commonwealth Games Federation and is also recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Arain explained that netball was also included in the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games in Thailand and the South Asian Beach Games in Sri Lanka.

The PNF chief stated that the sport is also being played in seven South Asian countries, including Maldives, Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

“There is no shortage of netball talent in the country and Pakistan will definitely win two Gold medals in the South Asian Games, which will be played at its home ground,” he added.

Arain revealed that due to the differences between the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the PNF, the sport is not being recognised in Pakistan.

“The netball federation hopes that the sport will be included in the event,” he said. “It is because of this reason we’ve started different events. First, the departmental championship was staged now the National Netball Championship is being held.”

National netball championship

The 21st National Men and Women Netball Championships will commence next month from March 27, at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan WAPDA will enter the event as the defending champions in both men’s and women’s categories.

Arain elaborated that 18 teams from all over the country have been invited to participate in the championship, namely Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Airforce, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan WAPDA. Pakistan Police, Higher Education Commission, SA Garden, LUMS, Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Inter Board, AJK, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, LGS, Balochistan, and Islamabad.

The semifinals will be played on March 30, while finals of both categories will be played on March 31.

PNF president concluded by mentioning that the players who will impress with their performance during the championships will be selected for the men’s and women’s teams.