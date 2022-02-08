Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:51 pm
Pak-Ind T20 WC match tickets sold out within hours

pakistan

The Pakistan-India rivalry is known throughout the globe and the matches between then is enjoyed by all.

In the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which was held in UAE, Pakistan defeated their arch-rivals India in an epic showdown where the Green Shirts emerged victorious by 10 wickets in response to 152-run target.

And now the fans are once again eagerly waiting for the next T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start on October 16 with the Group Matches in Australia. The Super12 will start from October 22.

This time too, the two rivals are placed in the same group as in the recent tournament. The two sides will clash in the tournament on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The ICC  made tickets available for purchase to the general public on Monday in order to provide fans with the opportunity to book their seats for the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and enjoy the cricket festival inside the stadiums.

Sydney Morning Herald, an Australian daily, reported that “over 60,000 pre-sale tickets for the India v Pakistan group match at the MCG on October 23 have already been sold.”

Meanwhile, fans can join waitlist for tickets. “Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programmes. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match,” ICC added in its statement.

Read more: T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s complete schedule, ticket for sale

