Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 12:30 pm
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 12:30 pm
pcb

Image Courtesy: PCB

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) began on Wednesday at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre (HPC) in Multan, with 28 cricketers taking part, including Test cricketer Abid Ali.

Participants will receive training in a wide range of coaching abilities, including video analysis, coaching methodology, the implications and use of biomechanics in cricket, as well as batting, bowling, and fielding techniques.

Participants (in alphabetical order):

Abdul Wahab, Abid Ali, Ali Abbas, Amjad Iqbal, Badar Ali, Faisal Khan, Gul Mohammad, Jamil Khan, Javaid Iqbal, Kamran Ahmed, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Nauman, Mohammad Owais, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zahid, Mohtisham Ali, Mudassar Raza, Owais Ahmed, Pervaiz Iqbal, Riaz Kail, Shahid Khan, Shahid Yousaf, Shahzad Malik, Sher Hassan, Syed Irfanullah, Syed Umar Javaid and Zahoor Ahmad.

PCB announces coaching panel for home series against Australia

The PCB has announced the appointment of the coaching panel for the historic home series against Australia.

The PCB stated that Saqlain Mushtaq will continue his duties as the head coach of the national team for another calendar year. He has served as an acting head coach for the Green Shirts during the ICC T20 World Cup, series against Bangladesh and for the T20Is against West Indies.

The board further announced that the former Australian pacer Shaun Tait will assume the duties as the bowling coach and former Pakistani legend Mohammad Yousuf as the batting coach for the upcoming home series against the Kangaroos.

