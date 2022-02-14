Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:15 pm
PSL 2022: Erin Holland grabs fans attention once again

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again grabbed the attention of the cricket fans with her pictures sitting in a traditional rickshaw at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Erin continues to win hearts weeks after the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) began, as she has completely embraced her inner ‘desi girl.’

Fans have been following Erin since she arrived in Pakistan, and the star presenter delights them by keeping them updated on her appearance and thoughts on the current PSL season.

Erin took to her Twitter handle to share that she, along with other presenters, missed “Rambo.”

“We miss you Rambo!” she wrote on Twitter, retweeting Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja — also known as Rambo — tweet where he praised Erin for her remarkable contribution during PSL.

The PCB chairman shared a video of Erin commenting about the ground conditions while seated in a rickshaw adorned in traditional colourful floral ornaments. He tweeted: “One of your best Erin! Thanks for adding value to PSL. Have a great ride.”

