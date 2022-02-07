Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal’s President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to commemorate the national football team’s first-ever African Cup of Nations triumph over Egypt, according to official television.

Sall, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1300 GMT Monday, RTS said.

Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah’s Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out at Sunday’s final in Cameroon. The game had finished goalless after extra time.

Senegal won their first Cup of Nations championship after two previous final failures in 2002 and 2019.

According to RTS television, Sall will decorate the Lions on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Dakar.

“The president of the republic declared Monday a public holiday, a paid day off, following the brilliant victory of the Lions,” RTS said, citing a presidential decree.