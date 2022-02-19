Shadab Khan ruled out of tonight’s clash with United

Asif Ali will continue to lead the team as skipper Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the match against Lahore Qalandars tonight at 7:30 pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Emerging pacer Zeeshan Zameer and hitter Colin Munro will also be not available due to injuries.

The availability of Shadab for tonight’s match depended on the medical reports, as reported by the franchise.

The 23-year-old got injury during the United’s clash against Karachi Kings. He was also ruled out during the match with Peshawar Zalmi.

United is now in fourth place in the standings and is only one win away from securing a spot in the final four.

Multan Sultans trounced Gladiators by 117 runs Wednesday, qualifying Qalandars and Zalmi into the knockout stage. Regardless of their final league match result, the Sultans will finish in the top two.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here