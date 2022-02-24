Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:40 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

United’s Shadab Khan ready to play tonight’s playoff match

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:40 pm
shadab khan

Islamabad United’s skipper Shadab Khan has been declared fit for the match against Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab missed the last three games due to a groin injury.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has passed all of his tests, but his participation in the match will be determined following a fitness test. Faheem Ashraf, an all-rounder, will also be put through a fitness test.

Colin Munro’s fitness has improved as well, and he is no longer in agony. Before the match, the decision on whether or not to include him in the final XI will be made.

Alex Hales, on the other hand, has returned to Pakistan following his withdrawal from the event due to bubble fatigue, and Will Jacks will also be available.

Read more: PSL 7: Alex Hales back in Islamabad United

In tomorrow’s second eliminator, the victor of today’s eliminator will face Lahore Qalandars.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

3 hours ago
PCB announces revised Test squad against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the revised squad for...
3 hours ago
PCB revises health protocols for HBL PSL 7 playoffs

The health and safety procedures for the ongoing seventh edition of the...
4 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman surpasses Babar Azam for most runs in a single edition of PSL

Lahore Qalandars' power hitter Fakhar Zaman set a new milestone in the...
15 hours ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 28-run against Lahore Qalandars | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Multan Sultans won by 28 runs against Lahore Qalandars...
19 hours ago
PAK vs AUS: Rashid Latif in support of Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has spoken out in support of Babar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be honoured with a star on Hollywood's prestigious...
Colorado
3 mins ago
Man survives an avalanche while climbing an icy Colorado mountain

A competent ice climber came perilously close to death during a solo...
philippines
3 mins ago
Philippines logs 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 56,000

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,745 new COVID-19...
Noor's father
5 mins ago
‘I am happy that justice has been served,’ says Noor’s father

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600