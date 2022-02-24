United’s Shadab Khan ready to play tonight’s playoff match

Islamabad United’s skipper Shadab Khan has been declared fit for the match against Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab missed the last three games due to a groin injury.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has passed all of his tests, but his participation in the match will be determined following a fitness test. Faheem Ashraf, an all-rounder, will also be put through a fitness test.

Colin Munro’s fitness has improved as well, and he is no longer in agony. Before the match, the decision on whether or not to include him in the final XI will be made.

Alex Hales, on the other hand, has returned to Pakistan following his withdrawal from the event due to bubble fatigue, and Will Jacks will also be available.

In tomorrow’s second eliminator, the victor of today’s eliminator will face Lahore Qalandars.

