ICC grants membership status to three new countries

The council added 3 more countries.

Now a total of 25 teams are registered with the ICC from Asia.

Russia has been terminated.

The ICC granted membership to three new nations on Tuesday, July 26 during the ongoing ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham.

Cambodia, Uzbekistan, and Côte d’Ivoire were all granted Associate membership status, bringing the total number of ICC members to 108, including 96 Associates.

The two Asian teams bring the total number of Asian nations to 25, while Cote d’Ivoire is the twenty-first African nation.

Clause 2.1 (d) of the ICC Membership Criteria outlines “Participation and domestic structures” as a fundamental criterion for ICC membership. In addition to defined junior and women’s routes, a proper system with minimum team requirements for 50-over and 20-over events must be in place.

The Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan’s (CFU) women’s cricket plan includes 15 teams playing organised competitions and a pathway programme for Under-19 and Under-17 players.

Côte d’Ivoire Cricket Federation has a strong grassroots programme and an eight-team national league. They’ve also taken steps to expand women’s cricket, including appointing a female Board member.

Cricket Association of Cambodia (CAC), which was badly damaged by Covid-19, was awarded membership upon the board proving a sufficient women’s pathway by the end of the year.

In addition, a T20 event with eight teams is planned for November 2022, and indoor cricket activities are anticipated to be reinstated in eight schools.

In addition, Cambodia has a good youth cricket programme with local coaches and fourteen registered teams frequently competing in men’s senior domestic cricket.

However, the ICC will continue to support the Ukraine Cricket Federation during this process.

The suspension of Cricket Russia at the 2021 AGM has been converted into a termination after the team failed to remedy the issues and demonstrate compliance following suspension.

