Mohammad Amir among other overseas players to feature in 6IXTY

Mohammad Amir has joined Jamaica Tallawahs, while ‘Univer Boss’ Chris Gayle has joined St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the inaugural 6IXTY, a T10 event that will take place in St Kitts from August 24 to 28 before the Caribbean Premier League. Patriots will feature West Indies starters Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher as well as South African Dewald Brevis.

The 6IXTY is a cooperative effort between Cricket West Indies and the Caribbean Premier League. It will include six men’s teams and three women’s teams fighting for their respective Universe Boss Trophies, named in honour of Gayle, the tournament’s ambassador.

After opting out of CPL 2022, Gayle had previously stated that he was “genuinely excited” about the present improvements in this competition.” In particular, I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock a third powerplay over,” he had stated.

Along with Amir in the Tallawahs, other international players featuring are Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane and Australia’s Chris Green.

Tim Seifert, a wicketkeeper-batsman from New Zealand, and Seekkuge Prasanna, a batsman from Sri Lanka, will play for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Colin Ingram and Heinrich Klaasen from South Africa, and Paul Stirling from Ireland will boost Guyana Amazon Warriors’ batting, and New Zealand fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn will strengthen Saint Lucia Kings’ bowling.

Barbados Royals have selected Pakistan’s Azam Khan, Ireland’s Harry Tector, and South Africa’s Corbin Bosch, a youthful all-rounder.

Women’s teams have not yet been announced.

Men’s squads

Barbados Royals: Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan (wk), Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas, Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Devon Thomas (wk), Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Corbin Bosch, Nyeem Young, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk Mckenzie, Joshua James

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, John Campbell, Shermon Lewis, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu (wk), Junior Sinclair

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Qasim Akram, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Dewald Brevis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jon-Riss Jaggesar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael

St Lucia Kings: Roston Chase, Johnson Charles (wk), Kesrick Williams, McKenney Clarke, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Roshon Primus, Ravendra Persaud, Jesse Bootan

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Tim Seifert (wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis

