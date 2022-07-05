Novak Djokovic eyes 11th Wimbledon semifinal

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts to breaking Netherlands’ Tim van Rijthoven’s serve during their round of 16 men’s singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2022 – AFP

Djokovic may enter his career’s 43rd Grad Slam semifinal.

Sinner defeated Alcaraz in Sunday’s clash.

Sinner follows Berrettini by entering the quarterfinal.

Novak Djokovic aims to reach his 11th Wimbledon semifinal on Tuesday.

If he can defeat Jannik Sinner, Djokovic would advance to his 43rd Grand Slam semifinal.

The odds are stacked in Djokovic’s favor since the 20-year-old Italian has never advanced past the quarterfinals of a championship.

“I kind of see a little bit of myself in his game from the back of the court, playing flat backhand, constantly staying on the back of the line, trying to put pressure on opponents,” said Djokovic.

The Serb won his only previous match in Monte Carlo last year in straight sets on clay.

On Sunday, though, beanpole Sinner defeated Spanish adolescent Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16, preserving all seven break points he faced.

Prior to this Wimbledon, he had never won a match on a grass court, and physical weakness is never far behind.

A knee injury forced him to withdraw from his fourth-round match against Andrey Rublev at the French Open last month.

In Miami, foot blisters prompted him to withdraw from his match against Francisco Cerundolo, whereas illness in Indian Wells resulted in a walkover for Nick Kyrgios.

Sinner follows in the footsteps of Matteo Berrettini, who was runner-up to Djokovic at Wimbledon last year, by advancing to the quarterfinals.

