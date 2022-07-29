Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Start Life in German Super Cup

After losing Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich will play

RB Leizpig in the German Super Cup on Saturday.

This will be the team’s first competitive game with Sadio Mane.

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski and his 35 league goals propelled Julian Nagelsmann’s team to a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title last season.

The team has been active in the transfer market.

Mane, the African player of the year, moved from Liverpool after spending six trophy-filled seasons with the Reds, and Netherlands centre back Matthijs de Ligt joined for 67 million Euros ($68.2 million) from Juventus.

Additionally joining Bayern are Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax, while youngster Mathys Tel moved from Rennes to the Allianz Arena as a potential long-term successor for Lewandowski.

After scoring 344 goals with the Bavarians, second only to Gerd Mueller on their all-time list, the Pole left for Barcelona.

Nagelsmann, though, thinks his team benefited from the 45 million euro transaction.

Advertisement

Nagelsmann earlier this month admitted, “It was a terrific deal for Bayern. “It’s hard. He was one of Bayern’s biggest stars and a prolific goal scorer.

However, he would have left anyhow, so we would have faced that difficulty the next season. For this reason, the deal isn’t too horrible for Bayern. The German champions will have to get used to playing without an obvious centre of attention up front.

With Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry in a more nimble front three, Mane might play across the centre.

The game at the Red Bull Arena will be an opportunity for both teams to set the tone for the upcoming campaign. Nagelsmann’s former club Leipzig will be looking to build on last season’s German Cup victory, which was their first significant prize.

The game is crucial not only for the title, but also to send a message, according to Nagelsmann.

“Leipzig is a young, competitive team that constantly seeks to challenge Bayern’s dominance.

Advertisement

It’s crucial to make a modest statement and demonstrate your strength.

Also Read Russia: No deal yet with U.S. on Griner trade for arms dealer Bout Russia said on Thursday there was no arrangement at this point. United... Advertisement Advertisement