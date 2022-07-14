Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Saudi Arabian club makes Ronaldo a big deal
Saudi Arabian club makes Ronaldo a big deal

Saudi Arabian club makes Ronaldo a big deal

Articles
Advertisement
Saudi Arabian club makes Ronaldo a big deal

Saudi Arabian club makes Ronaldo a big deal

Advertisement
  • Saudi Arabian club has made a big proposal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • If Manchester United and Ronaldo reach an agreement, he will earn about 125 million euros each year.
  • Portugal international has requested a transfer after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.
Advertisement

Saudi Arabian club has made a big proposal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

If Manchester United and Ronaldo reach an agreement with the Saudi Arabian club, the Portuguese forward will earn about 125 million euros each year.

Also Read

English Premier League in hot waters over Saudi takeover deal
English Premier League in hot waters over Saudi takeover deal

The football club Newcastle United has claimed that English Premier League did...

Because the Red Devils failed to secure Champions League qualification for the forthcoming season, the Portugal international requested a transfer.

According to the report, Manchester United will earn around 35 million euros, which is more than what the club paid Juventus to sign the Portugal international last summer. If Ronaldo signs a two-year contract, he will receive a salary of 250 million euros.

Previously, DeChambeau told at a LIV occasion with different players, “I regard everybody’s perspective that is overwhelmingly significant.”

Advertisement

U.S. congressperson Ron Wyden, North Plains city chairman Teri Lenahan and 10 different chairmen in encompassing networks have communicated worries about the occasion being played in their terrace while as per numerous reports a few individuals from the Pumpkin Ridge club surrendered their participation in fight.

Also Read

DeChambeau: Saudi-supported LIV Series a power for good
DeChambeau: Saudi-supported LIV Series a power for good

The LIV Series moves to the U.S. for four back to back...

Read More News On

Catch all the Saudi Arabia News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
India wraps up 3-0 series against New Zealand
India wraps up 3-0 series against New Zealand
PCB has recalled national players for PSL 8, who currently playing BPL
PCB has recalled national players for PSL 8, who currently playing BPL
School was traumatizing and difficult, says Lewis Hamilton
School was traumatizing and difficult, says Lewis Hamilton
PSL 2023: replacement draught ceremony postponed
PSL 2023: replacement draught ceremony postponed
Referee issues white card for the first time, in Portugal football match: WATCH
Referee issues white card for the first time, in Portugal football match: WATCH
Imam Ul Haq posts on Instagram, Fans go insane in comment section
Imam Ul Haq posts on Instagram, Fans go insane in comment section
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story