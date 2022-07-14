Saudi Arabian club makes Ronaldo a big deal

Saudi Arabian club has made a big proposal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Manchester United and Ronaldo reach an agreement, he will earn about 125 million euros each year.

Portugal international has requested a transfer after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Saudi Arabian club has made a big proposal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

If Manchester United and Ronaldo reach an agreement with the Saudi Arabian club, the Portuguese forward will earn about 125 million euros each year.

Because the Red Devils failed to secure Champions League qualification for the forthcoming season, the Portugal international requested a transfer.

According to the report, Manchester United will earn around 35 million euros, which is more than what the club paid Juventus to sign the Portugal international last summer. If Ronaldo signs a two-year contract, he will receive a salary of 250 million euros.

