Sri Lanka Cricket secretary “We are still confident to host Asia Cup 2022,”

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is confident of hosting the Asia Cup 2022 despite political instability.

will make a final decision on the tournament on July 15, reports sources.

Qualifying round to be held in Sri Lanka from August 20 to 26.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reportedly remained confident in hosting the Asia Cup 2022. Despite the island nation being shaken by weeks of significant political instability.

According to sources, SLC will make a final decision on Asia Cup 2022 on Friday [July 15] after consulting with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Meanwhile, Mohan de Silva, secretary of SLC, voiced confidence in hosting the Asian tournament on time. “As far as we are concerned, we are still very confident of hosting the tournament in Sri Lanka,” de Silva told Cricinfo.

“We have just hosted the Australian tour with two Tests in Galle, and Pakistan are in the country as well. So, we are positive right now,” he staed.

Initially, Asia Cup 2022 will be a T20 tournament held from August 27 to September. The qualifying round of the competition will also take place in Sri Lanka from August 20 to 26.

The qualifying round will feature Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The best team will compete in the main tournament among the five full-member Asian teams – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

