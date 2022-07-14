Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sri Lanka Cricket secretary “We are still confident to host Asia Cup 2022,”

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary “We are still confident to host Asia Cup 2022,”

Articles
Advertisement
Sri Lanka Cricket secretary “We are still confident to host Asia Cup 2022,”

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary “We are still confident to host Asia Cup 2022,”

Advertisement
  • Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is confident of hosting the Asia Cup 2022 despite political instability.
  • will make a final decision on the tournament on July 15, reports sources.
  • Qualifying round to be held in Sri Lanka from August 20 to 26.
Advertisement

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reportedly remained confident in hosting the Asia Cup 2022. Despite the island nation being shaken by weeks of significant political instability.

According to sources, SLC will make a final decision on Asia Cup 2022 on Friday [July 15] after consulting with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Meanwhile, Mohan de Silva, secretary of SLC, voiced confidence in hosting the Asian tournament on time. “As far as we are concerned, we are still very confident of hosting the tournament in Sri Lanka,” de Silva told Cricinfo.

Also Read

Sri Lanka Cricket wants to shift Asia Cup amid country’s economical crisis
Sri Lanka Cricket wants to shift Asia Cup amid country’s economical crisis

Sri Lanka is hoping to host the Asia Cup cricket tournament after...

“We have just hosted the Australian tour with two Tests in Galle, and Pakistan are in the country as well. So, we are positive right now,” he staed.

Initially, Asia Cup 2022 will be a T20 tournament held from August 27 to September. The qualifying round of the competition will also take place in Sri Lanka from August 20 to 26.

Advertisement

The qualifying round will feature Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The best team will compete in the main tournament among the five full-member Asian teams – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Also Read

Mohammad Rizwan trains Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka
Mohammad Rizwan trains Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's vice-captain, was seen assisting Sarfaraz Ahmed in a wicket-keeping...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story