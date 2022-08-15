Andy Murray gets back to Britain’s Davis Cup crew

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has been.

Remembered for Britain’s group for the gathering phase.

Davis Cup Finals in mid-September, says Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Andy Murray, who drove Britain to their most memorable Davis Cup title for a very long time in 2015, last played in the opposition.

In 2019 when he beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

The British group will be comprised of Murray, world number 11 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury, with a fifth player to be added to the crew later.

England will confront the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Group D of the competition, with matches planned to happen at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow from Sept. 13-18.

The 35-year-old has lost his opening matches at the Canadian Masters and Citi Open as of late and bowed out in the second round of Wimbledon last month, yet wrapped sprinter up at the ATP 250 occasion in Stuttgart in June.

“Some of the best moments of my career have come representing my country in the Davis Cup, so to be a part of the team again means a lot,” said Murray, who will take on Stan Wawrinka at the Cincinnati Open later on Monday.

“Obviously it’s exciting that the competition is returning to Glasgow, we’ve had some brilliant results there in the past, and this is another chance for us to create even more history.

“We’ve got a strong team and we’ll be giving everything we can to get the win for the fans and book our place in the finals.”

The main eight groups from the Davis Cup bunch stage will progress to the knockouts, which will act as the season-finishing occasion on the men’s tennis schedule and will be held between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 in Malaga.

Also Read Hubert Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal finals Hubert Hurkacz struggled back from a set. Separate to beat Casper Ruud...