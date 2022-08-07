Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s pride secures Gold at CWG 2022

The whole country late Sunday hailed Arshad Nadeem.

Performance in Commonwealth Games as the competitor.

Won the gold award for Pakistan in the Javelin throw Final.

Arshad Nadeem won second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt also secured Gold medal.

He had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

During the primary round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem made a record through an 86.81-meter toss.

Be that as it may, in the fifth attempt, the Olympian set another CWG record of 90.18m toss and turned into the principal Pakistani to hold the record.

Nadeem likewise beat India’s Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo Olympic toss of 87.58m (Gold) and the World Athletics Championship toss of 88.13m.

The official twitter handle of Pakistan Muslim League (N) also tweeted about the success of Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold Medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Pakistani athletes continue to bring glory for the country in #CommonwealthGames2022 as #ArshadNadeem wins GOLD for Pakistan in javelin throw. Also becomes the first South Asian to break 90 meters barrier in the sport. SHABASH ARSHAD NADEEM! 🇵🇰🇵🇰💚💚🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/u4HueSaZch — PML(N) (@pmln_org) August 7, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s account was also seen tweeting about the famous victory of Arshad Nadeem at CWG 2022.

Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem on winning a fantastic Gold! Whole Nation is proud of his great performance and dedication! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/mBqpsyMVm8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 7, 2022

The President of Pakistan also tweeted through his official designated account saying you have made our entire nation proud at the mega sports event in Birmingham.

Advertisement Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin throw and winning Gold Medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nation is proud of you. #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWC2022 pic.twitter.com/WXDfS0h1nf — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 7, 2022

Though the start of the Commonwealth Games 2022 was not good for Pakistan but keep the nations hopes alive The Green Team managed to secure 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze medal making a total of 8 Medals in the medals tally.

