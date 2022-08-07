Advertisement
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan's pride secures Gold Medal at CWG 2022

Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s pride secures Gold Medal at CWG 2022

Articles
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s pride secures Gold Medal at CWG 2022

Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s pride secures Gold at CWG 2022

  • The whole country late Sunday hailed Arshad Nadeem.
  • Performance in Commonwealth Games as the competitor.
  • Won the gold award for Pakistan in the Javelin throw Final.
Arshad Nadeem won second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt also secured Gold medal.

He had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

During the primary round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem made a record through an 86.81-meter toss.

Be that as it may, in the fifth attempt, the Olympian set another CWG record of 90.18m toss and turned into the principal Pakistani to hold the record.

Nadeem likewise beat India’s Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo Olympic toss of 87.58m (Gold) and the World Athletics Championship toss of 88.13m.

The official twitter handle of Pakistan Muslim League (N) also tweeted about the success of Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold Medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s account was also seen tweeting about the famous victory of Arshad Nadeem at CWG 2022.

The President of Pakistan also tweeted through his official designated account saying you have made our entire nation proud at the mega sports event in Birmingham.

Though the start of the Commonwealth Games 2022 was not good for Pakistan but keep the nations hopes alive The Green Team managed to secure 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze medal making a total of 8 Medals in the medals tally.

