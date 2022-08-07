Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas finished last in 200m race final at Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistani sprinter Shajar Abbas did not win a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Shajar Abbas, a Pakistani sprinter, did not win a medal for his country in the Men’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Shajar ran the 200m in 21.16 seconds, which wasn’t fast enough to win him a medal, so he came in last place.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago won the gold medal. Zharnel Hughes of England got silver, and Joseph Paul Amoah of Ghana got bronze for coming in third.

On Friday, Shajjar ran the distance in 20.89 seconds, which put him third in his heat and in the top eight overall. This put him in the running for the final.

Shajar was the only Asian athlete to make it to the final of the 200-meter race at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

