Brian Robinson Jr: Commanders Rookie RB Shot in Washington

Washington Commanders newbie running back.

Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an endeavored.

Burglary or carjacking, the NFL group said Sunday night.

Brian Robinson Jr. was taken to an emergency clinic with what the group called non-dangerous wounds, the group said.

In an explanation staff individuals were with Robinson at the emergency clinic.

Mentor Ron Rivera said he had been with Robinson.

“He is feeling great and believed that me should thank everybody for their thoughtful words, petitions and backing,” Rivera said on Twitter.

“He maintains that his partners should realize he values them for connecting and he adores them all and will be back before long doing what he specializes in.”

D.C. police detailed a shooting in the upper east part of the city and said it was watching out for two potential suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was supposed to begin for the Commanders this season. He had been especially great during instructional course and preseason games, probable procuring the work over occupant Antonio Gibson.

“Brian’s been perfect,” hostile organizer Scott Turner said as of late. “He’s a truly troublesome person. Football is critical to him. He takes a great deal of pride in being an actual sprinter.”

Robinson went with the group for its preseason finale at Baltimore on Saturday night however didn’t dress.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound back scrambled for 1,343 yards and 14 scores last season at Alabama. The Commanders chose him with the 98th pick in the draft.

