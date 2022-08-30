Punjab CM Chaudhary Pervez Elahi directed to build 5-star hotel near Gadaffi Stadium

A 25-storey complex will be built near the Gaddafi Stadium with a billion dollars.

The complex will have a 5-star hotel and a centre for the players to improve their skills.

There are rumours that a tunnel will also be built from the complex to the stadium.

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, the Chief Minister of Punjab, said that a 5-star hotel will be built near Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

With this new building, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be able to put up international teams near the stadium, which will greatly improve traffic flow in the city.

According to the details, building the 25-story building will cost at least $1 billion, and the United Arab Emirates will pay for most of that.

“A 25-storey complex will be built near the Gaddafi Stadium with a billion dollars. In the new complex, the Punjab government will give 30% and the UAE government will give 70%,” the CM of Punjab said.

قذافی سٹیڈیم کے نزدیک ایک بلین ڈالر سے 25 منز لہ کمپلیکس تعمیر کیا جائے گا۔نئے کمپلیکس میں پنجاب گورنمنٹ 30 فیصد اور 70 فیصد یو اے ای حکومت دے گی۔کھلاڑیوں کے سٹیڈیم آنے جانے کیلئے زیر زمین ٹنل بنائی جائے گی۔جدید کمپلیکس بننے سے کرکٹ کے میچ دبئی کی بجائے لاہور میں کرانا آسان ہوگا — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) August 29, 2022

The CM of Punjab said that the UAE will pay for 70% of the cost and that the Punjab government will pay for the rest.

The complex will have a 5-star hotel and a centre for the players to improve their skills. There are also rumours that a tunnel will be built from the complex to the stadium. This will help make sure that the security of the visiting teams is foolproof.

Even though the complex’s exact location is unknown, it is likely to be in the Nishtar Park Sports Complex, which is close to the Gaddafi Stadium.

