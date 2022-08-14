Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Can’t score in 0-0 La Liga opener.

Robert Lewandowski was the award catch of the late spring for Barcelona, and he should help resolve coordinates like these.

Advertisement

With adversaries intrigued exclusively in protecting and countering. In any case, the Polish worldwide didn’t get many clear looks.

He likewise didn’t get a punishment call when he was mauled on a first-half fixed piece under the nose of the ref.

He had a couple of additional open doors in the final part, however he neglected to stir things up around town.

For every one of the monetary switches, monetary vaulting, and auctioning off of its media properties, FC Barcelona could do no better compared to a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano in the 2022/23 La Liga opener at the Camp Nou.

Four of their five new acquisitions were just enlisted and authoritatively accessible for choice in the 24 hours before the season opener given the monetary difficulties the club has been exploring this late spring.

In any case, even with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie, they couldn’t figure out how to get through.

Advertisement

It’s the third consecutive match against Rayo that Barcelona have been not able to score tracing all the way back to last prepare.

In addition to the fact that Rayo frustrated Barca, however they likewise had the best scoring chances in the match. Barcelona ‘manager Marc-Andre Ter Stegen needed to think of a major stop in the main half on a point-clear shot, and Rayo thought they had the triumphant objective at the passing, however Radamel Falcao was offside before in the play. It was one of three objective scratched for offside.

Dropping focuses at home was not how Xavi Hernandez was wanting to begin a season in which the objective is to mount a title challenge to unseat flow support Real Madrid.

In numerous ways the difficulties and the absence of an answer felt like last season once more.

To make an already difficult situation even worse, Captain Sergio Busquets was shipped off in stoppage time briefly yellow card after a high arm notwithstanding Rayo’s Falcao.

It will not get a lot more straightforward for Barcelona in their next La Liga match as they need to head out to confront a Real Sociedad group which completed in 6th spot last season.

Advertisement

Also Read Fernando Tatis Jr. ‘crushed’ by 80-game suspension for violation San Diego Padres whiz shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Has been suspended 80... Advertisement