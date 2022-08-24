Sam Cane says the All Blacks must prove their win over South Africa

New Zealand captain Sam Cane says they must show their win over South Africa wasn’t a fluke.

The Pumas beat Australia 48-17 at home with seven tries.

As the All Blacks get ready for back-to-back home Tests against Argentina, their captain, Sam Cane, says they must show that their shocking win over South Africa in Johannesburg wasn’t a fluke.

Advertisement

With a hard-fought 35–23 win over the world champion Springboks, New Zealand ended a losing streak of three games in a row. This took some of the pressure off of head coach Ian Foster.

“But it’s just the start of where we want to get to,” Cane told reporters.

Cane said that the All Blacks need to keep up the good work when they play the Pumas in Christchurch on Saturday and then again a week later in Hamilton.

“We’d been saying for a couple of weeks: we’d been improving and we then took a significant step in that game (against South Africa),” Cane added.

“It’s one performance. Just because we got that one right doesn’t guarantee we get this one, so there’s plenty of work to do.

“For us, it’s a good stepping stone.”

Advertisement

New Zealand plays an Argentinian team that is feeling good after beating a weak Australia team 48-17 at home with seven tries. This was the Pumas’ biggest win against the Wallabies.

“I’ve played the Pumas a few times,” Cane said.

“They’re one of the best defensive sides in the world when they get it right.”

“They’ve got some exciting backs with exceptional footwork,” he added.

The All Blacks are checking Beauden Barrett’s health after he left training on Tuesday with a limp.

Also Read New Zealand Rugby gave Ian Foster vote of confidence despite recent poor performances Scott Sio joins English Premiership club Exeter from Super Rugby team the...